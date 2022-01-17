Breaking: Cristiano Ronaldo Of Manchester United & Portugal Wins Special Award At FIFA Best Awards

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a special award at the FIFA Best Awards held in Switzerland on Monday evening.

The Portuguese superstar was handed the award by FIFA president Gianni Infantino for becoming the top International goalscorer of all time.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The 36 year old has now scored a record 115 goals for Portugal and is set to build on that number as he hunts down more records and success with his nation.

Ronaldo has been capped 184 times by Portugal and made his debut in August 2003.

During that time, Ronaldo has captained Portugal to their European Championship victory in 2016 and also their UEFA Nations League title in 2019.

He is also the all time leading goalscorer in European Championship history with 14 goals and won the Golden Boot during Euro 2020.

Ronaldo has scored an amazing ten hat-tricks for Portugal on his way to the 115 mark which is an incredible feat.

He will quite rightly be recognised as one of the greatest players in the history of the game.

