Breaking: Diogo Jota & Roberto Firmino Injury Updates Ahead Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Final Clash With Chelsea

Ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday, Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has provided an update on the fitness of strikers Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Both players suffered injuries during the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 clash against Inter Milan at the San Siro.

As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Lijnders confirmed that Portuguese international Jota is doing some training after his ankle knock and is not yet ruled out of the contest at Wembley.

“Jota, so far no reaction on the things he did, so the straight-line running, the changes of direction and the ball work he did, so that’s a good sign. He isn’t ruled out but still it will be a challenge.”

There was less positive news on Brazilian Firmino however with Lijnders confirming that despite some progress with his muscle injury, he will not be ready in time for the clash with Thomas Tuchel's team.

“Bobby we have to see in the next two days. He is pushing himself really hard but he will not be available for the final, to reach the squad.

“We hope he will be back really soon because you all see and know and feel how important he is for our way of playing, so I am happy that he is pushing himself. Hopefully he is soon back."

The match with Chelsea at Wembley kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday. Watch out for more LFCTR coverage of the game over the coming days.

