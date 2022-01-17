Breaking: Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Crowned The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2021
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been crowned The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper for 2021.
Senegal international Mendy was signed by former manager Frank Lampard at the start of last season and his impact was immediate helping the Blues to Champions League victory under Thomas Tuchel.
Mendy held off competition from Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Neuer in the final to win the prestigious award.
As per FIFA.com, the award is given to the most outstanding goalkeeper in men's football.
'The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award is given to the most outstanding goalkeeper in men's football as voted for by an international jury comprising the current coaches of all men's national teams (one per team), current captains of all men's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com'
This year's award recognises players for their performances from October 2020 to August 2021.
Previous winners include Thibaut Courtois, Alisson Becker and Manuel Neuer.
The final three shortlisted candidates for the award were:
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Édouard Mendy (Chelsea FC)
- Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)
The two players to miss out from the original five shortlisted were:
- Alisson Becker (Liverpool)
- Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)
