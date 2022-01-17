Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Breaking: Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Crowned The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2021

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been crowned The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper for 2021.

Senegal international Mendy was signed by former manager Frank Lampard at the start of last season and his impact was immediate helping the Blues to Champions League victory under Thomas Tuchel.

Mendy held off competition from Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Neuer in the final to win the prestigious award.

Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

As per FIFA.com, the award is given to the most outstanding goalkeeper in men's football.

'The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Award is given to the most outstanding goalkeeper in men's football as voted for by an international jury comprising the current coaches of all men's national teams (one per team), current captains of all men's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com'

This year's award recognises players for their performances from October 2020 to August 2021.

Read More

Previous winners include Thibaut Courtois, Alisson Becker and Manuel Neuer.

The final three shortlisted candidates for the award were:

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)
  • Édouard Mendy (Chelsea FC)
  • Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

The two players to miss out from the original five shortlisted were:

  • Alisson Becker (Liverpool)
  • Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.
News

Breaking: Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Crowned The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2021

3 minutes ago
Jonathan David attacks for Lille
Transfers

Liverpool handed transfer boost with target Jonathan David set to be available in the summer

28 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Official: Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award Revealed - Contenders Included Conte, Guardiola, Tuchel, Simeone, Mancini, Flick, Scaloni

1 hour ago
Manuel Neuer
News

Official: Three Man Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Award Revealed - Contenders Included Alisson, Donnarumma, Neuer, Schmeichel, Mendy

1 hour ago
Megan Rapinoe
News

Official: Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Women’s Player Award Revealed - Contenders Included Hermoso, Kerr, Putellas, Bronze, Sinclair, White

1 hour ago
FIFA Best Awards
News

Official: Three Man Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Player Award Revealed - Contenders Included Salah, Messi, Benzema, Lewandowski, Neymar, Mbappe, Ronaldo

1 hour ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: RB Leipzig Striker A Candidate To Replace Sadio Mane At Liverpool

1 hour ago
Joel Matip
News

'Better Than Van Dijk At This Point' - Fans React To Joel Matip's Recent Liverpool Form

2 hours ago