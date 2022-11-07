Breaking: FSG open to selling ALL of Liverpool

Many Liverpool fans did not expect to wake up to news owners Fenway Sports Group was open to selling the club this morning. Shortly after the Uefa Champions League draw, David Ornstein broke the news of the intentions to sell the club.

Initially, it appeared that John Henry and Tom Werner were looking to bring a majority shareholder into the side with FSG releasing a statement revealing the group has received several expressions of interest to invest in the side that they were going to be considering.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club"

However, in the last hour, Boston Globe which is owned by FSG has revealed the group's intentions to sell the whole club, as opposed to just a majority share, FSG has appointed banking powers Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to explore any investment or selling potential of the side.

The publication stated that Henry and Werner were exploring all options, whether that be new investors or selling the club as a whole.

"Fenway Sports Group is trying to gauge whether it is better to attract new investors in its Liverpool Football Club or simply sell it, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation."

Why now has been a question asked several times since the news broke, with many believing it could be due to the side's decline in form, with the group's intentions to simply sell whilst the stocks were high. However, the report has stated this is categorically false but did not elaborate on why the sale of the club came about.

The report went on to say that the value of Liverpool is believed to be around $4.45billion which would return over $4billion in profit from the group's initial investment into the club.

"Since FSG purchased the club in 2010 for $493 million, Liverpool’s value has swelled to $4.45 billion, according to Forbes estimates this fall, placing it in 22nd place among all sports franchises in the world. That’s higher than the Red Sox (No. 30 at $3.9 billion). Liverpool is ranked as the fourth-most valuable soccer franchise, trailing Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester United."

LFCTR Verdict

I believe a sale of the club is closer than is being made out in the media, Liverpool notoriously does all of its business behind closed doors, and I sense this would be no different. Factor in the transfer news in recent days that Jude Bellingham and Cody Gakpo would cost the side close to £200million for just the two players.

It is hard to believe FSG would sanction such a huge sum of money to be invested, which makes me ask the question is a takeover closer than we are being led to believe? and has a new owner already been identified and these are two players they are looking to bring in immediately.

With the break in club football just one week away for the World Cup, I would suspect this to gain a lot more traction in the coming days, with a new owner or investor brought in before the January window opens.

