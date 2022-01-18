Breaking: Harvey Elliott Returns To Full Training For Liverpool After Horrific Injury

Harvey Elliott has returned to full training for Liverpool after sustaining a horrific injury back in September.

The 18 year old dislocated his ankle in an accidental challenge with Leeds' Pascal Struijk in Liverpool's 3-0 win at Elland Road.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Despite the nature of the injury, the player who had a very good season on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season has remained positive and upbeat throughout.

The midfielder has posted regular updates throughout his rehab on his social media channels to keep Reds fans updated with his progress.

The injury came at the worst possible time for Elliott who had broken into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI after impressing in pre season.

Playing on the right side of the midfield three, he had provided energy, control and creativity.

Liverpool and Klopp therefore will be hoping he can regain his early season form now that he is ready to return.

The club posted footage of Elliott on the grass at the AXA Training Centre as he made his return to full training.

Klopp will be desperate to protect his young player from further risk of injury so we will have to wait and see how long it is before he is back playing in a competitive match but it is unlikely to be too far away.

