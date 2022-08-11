Skip to main content

Breaking: Harvey Elliott Signs New Liverpool Contract

Liverpool have announced that midfielder Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term contract at the club.

The England under-21 international signed his new deal at the AXA Training Centre on Thursday and the news was released on Liverpool's official channels.

After impressing during a season-long loan spell at Blackburn Rovers, Elliott left such an impression on the coaching staff during last year's pre-season campaign that he forced himself into Jurgen Klopp's starting lineup.

A number of impressive performances were halted however when he picked up a serious ankle injury against Leeds at Elland Road in September 2021 that ruled him out for several months.

Despite working hard to get back to fitness quickly, Elliott struggled to re-establish himself back into the team as Liverpool chased glory on all four fronts.

The signs at the beginning of this season look more positive again for the talented youngster, after he was thrown on to help Liverpool dig themselves out of a hole at Fulham on Saturday to snatch a point.

The 19-year-old told Liverpoolfc.com he is delighted to be spending the next few years at his boyhood club.

“It’s always nice to know that I’m going to be here for many more years, which is always a great thing with it being my boyhood club and there is nothing in this world that makes me more happy and more excited than this."

LFCTR Verdict

After news that Stefan Bajcetic had signed a new deal on Wednesday, this is another positive move from Liverpool as they look to set the club up for success, not only for the present but also for the future.

