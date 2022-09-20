Skip to main content
Breaking: Jordan Henderson Added To England Squad For UEFA Nations League Matches

IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool skipper has recovered from hamstring injury picked up in victory over Newcastle.
Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has been called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.

The 32-year-old replaces Kalvin Phillips in Southgate's squad who has been ruled out with a shoulder problem.

Henderson has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at Anfield and was expected to return after the international break.

It appears however he has made sufficient progress in his rehabilitation to resume full training this week when he joins up with England.

Jordan Henderson

This is good news for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who has been nursing an injury crisis at the club since the start of the season.

It will also give Henderson the chance to get some training under his belt and maybe some match practice ahead of Liverpool's next Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, 1st October.

England will face Italy in Milan on Friday and then play Germany on Monday at Wembley as they look to improve on a poor start to their Nations League campaign.

