Breaking: Jurgen Klopp To Miss Liverpool Clash With Chelsea After 'Suspected' Positive Covid Test

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will miss his team's clash with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday after a 'suspected' positive Covid-19 test.

Klopp confirmed on Friday that three first team players had registered 'suspected' positive Covid tests.

The club have announced however on their official twitter account and website that the German has now also returned a 'suspected' positive Covid-19 test result.

This is a huge blow to Liverpool ahead of such a big game as they attempt to keep pace with Premier League pace setters Manchester City.

The statement on the club website confirmed that three staff members have 'suspected' positive results but there have been no further positive cases amongst the playing staff after the three that were announced yesterday.

'The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating.

Assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will therefore lead the team for the 4.30pm GMT kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday.

Three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results, however.'

