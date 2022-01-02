Breaking: Leighton Clarkson To Return To Liverpool As Blackburn Loan Spell Ended

On loan midfielder Leighton Clarkson will return to Liverpool after ending his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

Rovers manager Tony Mowbray confirmed to the Lancashire Telegraph that the 20 year old would be going back to Liverpool and won't see out the remainder of his year long loan spell.

“Leighton is going to go back to Liverpool.

“I’ve had lots of chats with Leighton and I want to put on record that this lad is an amazing footballer, what a talent.

“You talk about Harvey Elliott, he’s got all those qualities, weight of pass, brilliant finishing, an amazing footballer who sees all the pictures, all the patterns.

“Yet he’s come at a time when our team is functioning and he understands.

“He knows football, it’s hurting him because he’s a Rovers fan and I haven’t been able to give him the game-time and he understands that because the team is winning and functioning.

“The opportunities became less and less and I felt for him because I said he needs to play football, with that talent he needs to play and express it, how fantastic a footballer he is.!

Mowbray is unclear as to what the next steps will be for Clarkson as the decision is now back with his parent club.

“I would assume Liverpool would look for another opportunity for him to go and play, at what level we’ll wait to see.

“Whether there is another Championship team who thinks he can be a regular starter, because that’s what he needs to do and grow into the footballer he’s undoubtedly going to be because he’s very, very talented.”

It will be interesting to see what Jurgen Klopp and his staff decide as the next steps in Clarkson's journey.

Liverpool are short of bodies at the moment with 'suspected' positive Covid-19 cases and injuries so perhaps they will look to get him some minutes in the domestic cups in the short term.

There is no doubt Clarkson has a lot of quality and I would expect by end of January to see him sent on loan again to help in his development.

