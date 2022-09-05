Breaking: Liverpool Announce New Nike Third Kit

Liverpool have announced their new third kit for the 2022/23 season and it looks like being a smash hit with Reds fans.

The club announced the release of the new kit, which is now available for pre-order, via their digital channels with a one-minute video.

The kit is very similar to the one that has been leaked online over recent weeks and is introduced in time for the kick-off of Liverpool's Champions League campaign.

The main body of the shirt is green which is not unusual for the Merseyside club who have often had green on their away kits in the past.

The unique design is not plain in nature however and has distinctive markings all over the main body of the shirt.

The sleeves of the shirt have a red trim at the bottom, and the Liverpool crest, Nike logo, and sponsorship details are also red.

A number of Liverpool's superstars have been used in the campaign to release the shirt and here is new signing Darwin Nunez modelling the new look design.

