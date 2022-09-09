Skip to main content

Breaking: Liverpool Confirm Premier League Clash With Wolves Is Postponed

Premier League match scheduled for Saturday, 10th September postponed after the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

Liverpool have confirmed that the Premier League clash between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday has been postponed following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.

The decision was made by the Premier League on Friday to cancel all matches scheduled for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The fixture against Wolves will now need to be rescheduled with no details having been confirmed as of yet.

Liverpool are next due in action on Tuesday, 13th September in the UEFA Champions League Group A fixture against Ajax at Anfield.

Premier League Statement

The Premier League issued a statement on their website confirming the news after a meeting took place on Friday morning.

'At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

'To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.'

