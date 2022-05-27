Breaking: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Positive Fitness Update On Fabinho And Thiago Alcantara Ahead Of Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has provided a positive fitness update on both Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara ahead of Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

Fabinho has been missing since Liverpool's win at Aston Villa just over two weeks ago with a hamstring injury and Thiago was substituted just before half-time against Wolves at the weekend with an achilles problem.

The Brazilian returned to full training this week and was expected to be fine for the clash in Paris but there were doubts surrounding Thiago's fitness with no real recovery time since the Wolves match on Sunday.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) ahead of the match in Paris, Klopp gave a positive update about both players.

“Fabinho trained completely normal. Thiago trained yesterday with the team, will train today and then we go from there.”

This is the news Liverpool fans had been waiting for and should hopefully give Klopp a full squad to choose from as the Reds try and win their seventh European Cup.

