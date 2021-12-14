Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Breaking: Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones Positive Injury Update

Author:

There was more positive injury news for Liverpool on Tuesday as midfielder Curtis Jones was pictured having returned to training.

The 20 year old has been missing since picking up a freak eye injury in training at the start of November prior to the Champions League clash against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

Curtis Jones Brentford

The England under 21 international has been missing since with Doctors rightly ensuring he is fully healed before returning to contact training.

During his absence, he has been able to participate in fitness work so he is unlikely to need too much time before he is back up to speed.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to see the player back on the training pitch with a busy fixture list ahead.

The German had thought he had seen all injuries in his time in the game but explained that this really was a freak one.

Read More

“I thought I saw all injuries as a manager, but that was really a freak one. He was very lucky – very lucky – in the end because we all know with the eye there’s no jokes about that, let me say it like this.” 

It has been a positive period for Liverpool and Klopp with Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino and now Jones on the verge of being fit and available.

Let's hope this positive injury news continues.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Curtis Jones Brentford
News

Breaking: Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones Positive Injury Update

1 minute ago
Alisson
News

Confirmed: Trent Alexander-Arnold And Alisson Becker On FIFPRO World XI Shortlist

19 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah Disrespected Once Again After Being Left Out of FIFA FIFPro World XI Nominations Following Ballon D'Or Robbery

1 hour ago
Aubameyang Lacazette
Non LFC

Breaking: Arsenal Strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Of Captaincy

7 hours ago
Rhys Williams
News

'We'll Be Speaking To Liverpool' - Swansea Sporting Director On Rhys Williams Loan Spell

8 hours ago
Karim Adeyemi
Transfers

Report: RB Salzburg Striker Karim Adeyemi Speaks Out On Future Amid Liverpool And Borussia Dortmund Links

9 hours ago
Brentford Stadium
Non LFC

Breaking: Premier League Clash Between Brentford and Manchester United Postponed

10 hours ago
Divock Origi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Striker Divock Origi A Transfer Target For Two Serie A Clubs

10 hours ago