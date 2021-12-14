Breaking: Liverpool Midfielder Curtis Jones Positive Injury Update

There was more positive injury news for Liverpool on Tuesday as midfielder Curtis Jones was pictured having returned to training.

The 20 year old has been missing since picking up a freak eye injury in training at the start of November prior to the Champions League clash against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The England under 21 international has been missing since with Doctors rightly ensuring he is fully healed before returning to contact training.

During his absence, he has been able to participate in fitness work so he is unlikely to need too much time before he is back up to speed.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to see the player back on the training pitch with a busy fixture list ahead.

The German had thought he had seen all injuries in his time in the game but explained that this really was a freak one.

“I thought I saw all injuries as a manager, but that was really a freak one. He was very lucky – very lucky – in the end because we all know with the eye there’s no jokes about that, let me say it like this.”

It has been a positive period for Liverpool and Klopp with Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino and now Jones on the verge of being fit and available.

Let's hope this positive injury news continues.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook