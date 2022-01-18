Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Breaking: Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Goal Sends Guinea Through To AFCON Last 16

A fabulous strike from Naby Keita has sent Guinea into the last 16 of the Africa Cup Of Nations as they finished second in Group B behind Senegal.

After two games, it looked as though Guinea would qualify with ease but in the third and final group game, they fell to defeat 2-1 to Zimbabwe whilst Senegal drew 0-0 with Malawi.

Guinea trailed by two goals at half-time but pulled a goal back through a brilliant Keita strike in the 49th minute.

That strike was enough to see his team progress into the last 16 of the tournament but he will miss his team's clash after picking up another yellow card.

Naby Keita

Liverpool's midfield options have been limited since Keita departed for AFCON after the 2-2 Premier League draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Alcantara has been sidelined with a hip injury and Curtis Jones has only just returned after an eye injury and Covid-19 isolation.

Read More

Harvey Elliott is still to return after dislocating his ankle in the win against Leeds at Elland Road in September.

This has left Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and youngster Tyler Morton as the only available options.

There are now concerns however over Oxlade-Chamberlain who left the pitch with an ankle injury after scoring a fine header against Brentford on Sunday.

With Keita now staying in Cameroon with Guinea as they contest a last 16 encounter, it looks like Liverpool will need to cope without him at least for a few more days and he will definitely now miss the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Naby Keita
News

Breaking: Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Goal Sends Guinea Through To AFCON Last 16

8 minutes ago
Naby Keita
Non LFC

AFCON Watch: Naby Keita Scores Screamer To Pull One Back For Guinea

41 minutes ago
Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

Report: Liverpool's Transfer Shortlist Of Attackers Includes Jarrod Bowen, Marcus Thuram And Five Others

1 hour ago
Eduardo Camavinga
Transfers

Report: Eduardo Camavinga Allowed To Leave Real Madrid, Liverpool Keen - Price Tag Revealed

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Mohamed Salah Signs New Liverpool Contract, Announcement Expected Soon

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Award Ceremony
News

Former Liverpool Defender Slams FIFA FIFPRO World 11 After Mohamed Salah Is Left Out - Messi, Haaland & Ronaldo Included

4 hours ago
Roberto Lewandowski
News

'Messi Robbed', 'Deserved King' - Fans React To Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski Winning The FIFA Best Men's Player Award For 2021

4 hours ago
Eden Hazard
Transfers

Report: Large Newcastle Bid For Real Madrid's Eden Hazard, Player Makes Decision On Move

5 hours ago