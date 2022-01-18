Breaking: Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Goal Sends Guinea Through To AFCON Last 16

A fabulous strike from Naby Keita has sent Guinea into the last 16 of the Africa Cup Of Nations as they finished second in Group B behind Senegal.

After two games, it looked as though Guinea would qualify with ease but in the third and final group game, they fell to defeat 2-1 to Zimbabwe whilst Senegal drew 0-0 with Malawi.

Guinea trailed by two goals at half-time but pulled a goal back through a brilliant Keita strike in the 49th minute.

That strike was enough to see his team progress into the last 16 of the tournament but he will miss his team's clash after picking up another yellow card.

Liverpool's midfield options have been limited since Keita departed for AFCON after the 2-2 Premier League draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Thiago Alcantara has been sidelined with a hip injury and Curtis Jones has only just returned after an eye injury and Covid-19 isolation.

Harvey Elliott is still to return after dislocating his ankle in the win against Leeds at Elland Road in September.

This has left Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and youngster Tyler Morton as the only available options.

There are now concerns however over Oxlade-Chamberlain who left the pitch with an ankle injury after scoring a fine header against Brentford on Sunday.

With Keita now staying in Cameroon with Guinea as they contest a last 16 encounter, it looks like Liverpool will need to cope without him at least for a few more days and he will definitely now miss the Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday

