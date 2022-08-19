Skip to main content

Breaking: Liverpool Preparing Transfer Offer For Dynamic Young Premier League Midfielder

In the last hour an Ecuadorian news source has reported that Liverpool are preparing an offer for a talented young midfielder from Ecuador currently impressing at Brighton Hove Albion. 

@RTSEcuador reporter José Molestina has reported this hour that talented young midfielder Moises Caicedo is a primary candidate for Liverpool and that an offer is now being put together.

Moises Caicedo joined Graham Potters Brighton team in the 2021 January transfer window and has started to shine more recently in the middle of the park.

Moises Caicedo

Jurgen Klopp has long been an admirer and Liverpool's interest has peaked after several key injuries have left a lack of depth and quality in that area of the pitch.

Caceido is currently valued at 7 million Euros but it is reported that Brighton would require north of 20 million Euros to part ways with the dynamic playmaker.

Jurgen Klopp Graham Potter

Manchester United were also interested in Caeido but at some point the communication dried up. It is not clear why they stopped discussions but is unsurprising given the randomness of their transfer strategy in this summer window.

As always LFCTRANSFER and @LFCTransferRoom will provide additional updates as they become available. 

