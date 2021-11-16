Breaking: Liverpool Provide Injury Update On Curtis Jones

Liverpool have provided an update on the fitness of midfielder Curtis Jones who suffered a freak eye injury in training before the international break.

The accident took place in training just before the Champions League match with Atletico Madrid meaning that the 20 year old missed that game and the 3-2 defeat at West Ham.

There was hope that Jones would return after the international break and be ready for the Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday.

News On Curtis Jones Injury

The club have issued a statement today however on their official website giving an update on the situation.

Based on what they have said, it doesn't seem like the England under 21 international will return any time soon:

'Further diagnosis has confirmed Jones will remain out of action for at least a few weeks more as he recovers from the problem, which is specific to the eye and not the socket.'

The update from Liverpool included some comments from Doctor Jim Moxon around the complexity of the issue who re-emphasised that no risks will be taken.

“It’s a freak injury and very unlucky, but the important thing to emphasise is there is no lasting damage and his vision won’t be impacted beyond the recovery period.

“However, the nature of the issue means caution is important; we need to allow it time to heal and we can’t rush it, therefore it won’t be a speedy return.

“It needs to mend before we are able to reintroduce Curtis to full training, but there are things he can do in the meantime to maintain fitness.

“We can’t put a specific timescale on a return beyond it will be a number of weeks from now as it heals naturally, so it’s not one we will risk and patience is a virtue with this specific recovery.”

Jurgen Klopp has a midfield injury crisis on his hands currently with Jones, Naby Keita, James Milner and Harvey Elliott all missing games leading up to the international break.

To compound the issues for the German manager, skipper Jordan Henderson was also sent home from international duty to be assessed by the club.

