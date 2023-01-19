Breaking: Liverpool 'Richer' Than Manchester United In Historic Financial Feat
For the first time in the 26-year history of the publication, Liverpool have moved ahead of Manchester United in the Deloitte Money League.
The Reds have climbed into third in the esteemed financial ranking of football clubs across a season, sitting behind Manchester City and Real Madrid.
Manchester United sit fourth in the table with Paris Saint-Germain coming in fifth spot.
The Reds increased their revenue by 22% from 2020/21, from £487.4m to £593m. This is largely down to a significant increase in matchday revenue due to stadiums becoming fully open after the pandemic, and an increase in the value of TV broadcast packages.
Premier League clubs make up over half of the top 20 in the list, including newly taken-over Newcastle United and Yorkshire giants Leeds United. Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Everton, Leicester City and West Ham also make the cut.
"For the first time, Premier League clubs fill the lion's share of positions in Deloitte's Football Money League," said Tim Bridge, lead partner in Deloitte's Sports Business Group.
"The question now is whether other leagues can close the gap, likely by driving the value of future international media rights, or if the Premier League will be virtually untouchable, in revenue terms."
With Liverpool potentially embarking on new ownership, this should provide an attractive revenue prospect for any buyers.
