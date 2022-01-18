Breaking: Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane & Senegal Qualify For Last 16 Of AFCON

Senegal and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane have qualified for the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations by finishing top of Group B.

In a non eventful group stages for Senegal, they topped the Group after a 1-0 win against Zimbabwe and two 0-0 draws against Guinea and Malawi.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Naby Keita's Guinea finished second after the 26 year old's world class strike meant they qualify over third placed Malawi on head to head record.

Mane will now not return until after the Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday at the very earliest depending on how Senegal progress from the last 16 onwards.

After Mane scored in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea, he left to join up with his Senegalese teammates in Cameroon.

Liverpool drew a blank without him, Mohamed Salah and Keita against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Thursday but found a way without the trio to beat Brentford 3-0 on Sunday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be keeping an eye on the action as he waits to see when three of his superstars are likely to return.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook