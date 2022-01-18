Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Breaking: Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane & Senegal Qualify For Last 16 Of AFCON

Senegal and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane have qualified for the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations by finishing top of Group B.

In a non eventful group stages for Senegal, they topped the Group after a 1-0 win against Zimbabwe and two 0-0 draws against Guinea and Malawi.

Sadio Mane Senegal

Naby Keita's Guinea finished second after the 26 year old's world class strike meant they qualify over third placed Malawi on head to head record.

Mane will now not return until after the Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday at the very earliest depending on how Senegal progress from the last 16 onwards.

After Mane scored in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea, he left to join up with his Senegalese teammates in Cameroon.

Read More

Liverpool drew a blank without him, Mohamed Salah and Keita against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Thursday but found a way without the trio to beat Brentford 3-0 on Sunday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be keeping an eye on the action as he waits to see when three of his superstars are likely to return.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

John McGinn
Transfers

'A Team Like Liverpool As Well As Man United' - Former Scotland International On The Future Of Aston Villa's John McGinn

41 seconds ago
Sadio Mane Senegal
News

Breaking: Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane & Senegal Qualify For Last 16 Of AFCON

3 minutes ago
Naby Keita
News

Breaking: Liverpool Midfielder Naby Keita Goal Sends Guinea Through To AFCON Last 16

22 minutes ago
Naby Keita
Non LFC

AFCON Watch: Naby Keita Scores Screamer To Pull One Back For Guinea

55 minutes ago
Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

Report: Liverpool's Transfer Shortlist Of Attackers Includes Jarrod Bowen, Marcus Thuram And Five Others

1 hour ago
Eduardo Camavinga
Transfers

Report: Eduardo Camavinga Allowed To Leave Real Madrid, Liverpool Keen - Price Tag Revealed

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Mohamed Salah Signs New Liverpool Contract, Announcement Expected Soon

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Award Ceremony
News

Former Liverpool Defender Slams FIFA FIFPRO World 11 After Mohamed Salah Is Left Out - Messi, Haaland & Ronaldo Included

4 hours ago