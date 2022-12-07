Skip to main content
Breaking: Liverpool To Battle Tottenham and Inter Milan For World Cup Star Midfielder In January Transfer Window

According to a major French news source, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have recently met with the representatives of a Morrocan star midfielder and plan to continue discussions after the World Cup with a view to a January transfer.

There's no better place to showcase big-game talent than the World Cup. One player that has taken full advantage of this opportunity is Morrocan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has shone so far in Qatar and won 7 of 8 aerial duels against Spain as well as winning 4 out of 4 tackles. He has also completed 87% of his passes in this World Cup.

It's no surprise then that he has already garnered the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs including Tottenham and Inter Milan.

Sofyan Amrabat

imago1020108971h

It's Liverpool though that has made the biggest impression as they look to bolster their midfield options in the January transfer window.

A report today from French sports news outlet Footmercato.net indicates that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have already met with his team and plan to continue talks after the World Cup.

Liverpool have made it very clear that Jude Bellingham is their primary target for the midfield but it's become apparent that the English international would not be allowed to leave Dortmund until the summer. 

Jude Bellingham is the primary target

Jude Bellingham

A signing like this would be invaluable to the Reds as Fabinho has shown signs of aging and Thiago has experienced his share of injuries.

As always LFCTransferroom will provide further updates as they become available. 

