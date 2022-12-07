Breaking: Liverpool To Battle Tottenham and Inter Milan For World Cup Star Midfielder In January Transfer Window
There's no better place to showcase big-game talent than the World Cup. One player that has taken full advantage of this opportunity is Morrocan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.
The 26-year-old defensive midfielder has shone so far in Qatar and won 7 of 8 aerial duels against Spain as well as winning 4 out of 4 tackles. He has also completed 87% of his passes in this World Cup.
It's no surprise then that he has already garnered the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs including Tottenham and Inter Milan.
Sofyan Amrabat
It's Liverpool though that has made the biggest impression as they look to bolster their midfield options in the January transfer window.
A report today from French sports news outlet Footmercato.net indicates that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have already met with his team and plan to continue talks after the World Cup.
Read More
Liverpool have made it very clear that Jude Bellingham is their primary target for the midfield but it's become apparent that the English international would not be allowed to leave Dortmund until the summer.
Jude Bellingham is the primary target
A signing like this would be invaluable to the Reds as Fabinho has shown signs of aging and Thiago has experienced his share of injuries.
As always LFCTransferroom will provide further updates as they become available.
Feel free to follow me on Twitter @LFC_Justin_Red for more breaking Liverpool news.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Report: Liverpool 'Favorites' To Sign Jude Bellingham, Talks More Advanced With Reds Than Real Madrid
- Breaking News: Liverpool Confirm That Midfield Investment Is Their Priority
- Breaking News: FSG Prefer A Full Sale To American Investors Over Partial Investment
- World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race: Live Updates & Betting Odds
- Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Latest Signing From Celtic
- Five Potential New Owners for Liverpool FC
- Gareth Southgate's England World Cup Squad Revealed - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold In
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |