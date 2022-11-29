Skip to main content
Breaking: Liverpool To Hold Talks With PSVs Cody Gakpo Immediately After The World Cup

According to a report out of Holland today, Liverpool and FSG plan to hold talks with Dutch forward Cody Gakpo's representatives once his involvement in the World Cup is over.

Liverpool have long been admirers of Dutch International Cody Gakpo who is currently shining in the World Cup with two goals for the Oranje.

The winger has already been linked with some big-name clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

The 23-year-old is having quite the season with 30 goal involvements across all competitions. 

His current value of around €45 million will likely increase after a stellar showing at the World Cup. Gakpo has scored impressive goals against Senegal and Ecuador.

According to Dutch news outlet Voetbal International journalist Marco Timmer via Empire of the Kop Liverpool will enter into talks with Gakpo's camp immediately after the World Cup along with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. 

The Dutch international's current contract with the PSV Eindhoven runs until June 2025 but it's claimed that he is open to moving on in the January transfer window.  

It is likely that PSV will break their current outgoing transfer record as an offer higher than that of Hirving Lozano who was sold for €40million in 2019 is expected.

This report comes off the back of news from Footy Insider earlier this week that indicated that Manchester United had already agreed on terms with Gakpo. This deal though appears to be nowhere near completed.

