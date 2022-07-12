Skip to main content

Breaking: Liverpool Unveil New Nike Away Kit For The 2022/23 Season

Liverpool have unveiled their new Nike away kit for the 2022/23 season with the look likely to be a big hit with supporters.

Liverpool Kit

Speculation has been rife over recent weeks as to what the new kit may look like for next season with a number of new designs being leaked online.

The rumours can now end however as the club released details of the new look on Tuesday morning via their official channels.

Whilst the new away shirt is primarily white, the design and colours on the shirt offer something very different with colourful blue, purple, and turquoise swirls on the front, the shoulders, and at the bottom of the back.

The body of the back of the shirt is plain white with a black collar and trim at the bottom of each sleeve.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is complete with details of sponsors Standard Chartered and Expedia, the Liverpool crest, Nike logo, and tribute to those who tragically lost their lives at Hillsborough.

Manchester United v Liverpool

It's possible the first airing of the new kit could be as early as today with Liverpool set to face off against old rivals Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in Bangkok.

Details of when and how to watch the game can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip
Quotes

'Virgil Obviously - The Man' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Competition For Centre-Back Spots After Joe Gomez Contract News

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Anfield 96 Avenue
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Defender In Talks With Two Clubs Over A Summer Transfer

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Exclusive Interviews

EXCLUSIVE: 'Hopefully We Can Win It This Season' - Harvey Elliott Comments On Liverpool's Title Hopes For Next Season

By Owen Cummings10 hours ago
Pepe Reina
News

'I'm Going To Retire Here' - Ex-Liverpool Goalkeeper Pepe Reina Returns To Spanish Club

By Joe Dixon10 hours ago
Liverpool Kit
News

Watch: Liverpool Set To Unveil New Nike Away Kit For 2022/23 Season On Tuesday

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Quotes

'I Am Not In The Middle Anymore' - Liverpool's Diogo Jota On His New Role Within The Team

By Rowan Lee11 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United Preview | Jurgen Klopp v Erik Ten Hag | Pre-Season Tour

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
News

'We're The Closest To Them' - Chelsea Defender Ben Chilwell On Next Seasons Premier League Title Battle

By Joe Dixon11 hours ago