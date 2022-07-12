Breaking: Liverpool Unveil New Nike Away Kit For The 2022/23 Season

Liverpool have unveiled their new Nike away kit for the 2022/23 season with the look likely to be a big hit with supporters.

Speculation has been rife over recent weeks as to what the new kit may look like for next season with a number of new designs being leaked online.

The rumours can now end however as the club released details of the new look on Tuesday morning via their official channels.

Whilst the new away shirt is primarily white, the design and colours on the shirt offer something very different with colourful blue, purple, and turquoise swirls on the front, the shoulders, and at the bottom of the back.

The body of the back of the shirt is plain white with a black collar and trim at the bottom of each sleeve.

It is complete with details of sponsors Standard Chartered and Expedia, the Liverpool crest, Nike logo, and tribute to those who tragically lost their lives at Hillsborough.

Manchester United v Liverpool

It's possible the first airing of the new kit could be as early as today with Liverpool set to face off against old rivals Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in Bangkok.

Details of when and how to watch the game can be found HERE.

