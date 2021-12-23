Breaking: Liverpool v Leeds United Premier League Boxing Day Match Postponed Due To Covid-19

The Premier League clash between Liverpool and Leeds United scheduled for Boxing Day in the UK has been postponed after a request from the Yorkshire club.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Leeds have struggled badly over recent weeks with injuries and now have a Covid-19 outbreak which has forced them to close the training ground.

There is no news on when the game will be rescheduled for but the Reds will next take to the field on 28th December to take on Leicester City who they beat on penalties in the Carabao Cup quarter final on Wednesday.

The Watford v Wolves clash scheduled for 26th December has also been postponed as Watford still have insufficient players to fulfil the fixture due to the ongoing impacts of the virus.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 19

Sunday 26th December 2021

12:30pm Liverpool P-P Leeds United

12:30pm Wolverhampton P-P Watford

3:00pm West Ham United v Southampton

3:00pm Norwich City v Arsenal

3:00pm Manchester City v Leicester City

3:00pm Burnley v Everton

3:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

5:30pm Aston Villa v Chelsea

8:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Monday, 27th December 2021

8:00pm Newcastle United v Manchester United

