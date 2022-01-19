Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Breaking: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Joins Sadio Mane & Naby Keita In Last 16 At AFCON As Egypt Progress To Knockout Stages

Mohamed Salah and Egypt have qualified for the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-0 victory against Sudan on Wednesday.

The 29 year old will join teammates Sadio Mane of Senegal and Naby Keita of Guinea who have also qualified for the knockout stages.

Egypt qualify as runners up in Group D on six points behind Nigeria who won all three of their group matches.

The last 16 matches start on Sunday and conclude on Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah

What Does This Mean For Liverpool?

Salah, Mane and Keita will now all miss the Carabao Cup semi final second leg against Arsenal on Thursday and then the Premier League clash on Sunday against Crystal Palace.

Read More

Liverpool don't then play again until the 6th February when they take on Cardiff City at Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round which is the day of the AFCON final.

As to whether the trio return for the Cardiff match will depend on how each of their nation's progress in the knockout stages.

They could all return however in time for another Premier League clash against Leicester City at home on the 10th February.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah
News

Breaking: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Joins Sadio Mane & Naby Keita In Last 16 At AFCON As Egypt Progress To Knockout Stages

1 minute ago
2017 kit, Mohamed Salah
Opinions

Best And Worst Series: Liverpool Kits - Adidas Or Reebok? Nike Or New Balance?

10 minutes ago
Liverpool Premier League Trophy Celebrations
Quotes

'There Will Be Belief In Their Squad' - Danny Murphy On Why Liverpool Are Still In The Title Race

35 minutes ago
Brentford Stadium
Non LFC

Brentford v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

1 hour ago
Brentford Community Stadium
Non LFC

Confirmed Line Ups: Brentford v Manchester United | Premier League | EPL | Cristiano Ronaldo Returns, Maguire Surprise

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Mohamed Salah, Ramy Abbas And Liverpool Directors To Meet After AFCON To Discuss New Contract

2 hours ago
Alisson Caoimhin Kelleher
Quotes

'One Of The Best In The World' - Caoimhin Kelleher On Alisson, Taffarel & Goalkeeping At Liverpool

2 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfers

'He's Onto Bigger And Better Things' - Pundit On Liverpool Transfer Target Raphinha As Leeds Continue Contract Talks

2 hours ago