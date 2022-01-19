Breaking: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Joins Sadio Mane & Naby Keita In Last 16 At AFCON As Egypt Progress To Knockout Stages
Mohamed Salah and Egypt have qualified for the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-0 victory against Sudan on Wednesday.
The 29 year old will join teammates Sadio Mane of Senegal and Naby Keita of Guinea who have also qualified for the knockout stages.
Egypt qualify as runners up in Group D on six points behind Nigeria who won all three of their group matches.
The last 16 matches start on Sunday and conclude on Wednesday.
What Does This Mean For Liverpool?
Salah, Mane and Keita will now all miss the Carabao Cup semi final second leg against Arsenal on Thursday and then the Premier League clash on Sunday against Crystal Palace.
Read More
Liverpool don't then play again until the 6th February when they take on Cardiff City at Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round which is the day of the AFCON final.
As to whether the trio return for the Cardiff match will depend on how each of their nation's progress in the knockout stages.
They could all return however in time for another Premier League clash against Leicester City at home on the 10th February.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Eduardo Camavinga Allowed To Leave Real Madrid, Liverpool Keen - Price Tag Revealed
- BREAKING: Potential Liverpool kit for 2022/23 Leaked on Twitter
- Reports: Liverpool to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona on a free transfer
- Breaking: Robert Lewandowski Of Bayern Munich Crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player 2021
- Report: EFL Cup Semi-Final Between Arsenal And Liverpool Postponement Possibility
- 'It's Like A Family' - Jurgen Klopp On His Love For Liverpool As He Reaches His 350th Game For The Club
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook