Breaking: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Joins Sadio Mane & Naby Keita In Last 16 At AFCON As Egypt Progress To Knockout Stages

Mohamed Salah and Egypt have qualified for the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations following a 1-0 victory against Sudan on Wednesday.

The 29 year old will join teammates Sadio Mane of Senegal and Naby Keita of Guinea who have also qualified for the knockout stages.

Egypt qualify as runners up in Group D on six points behind Nigeria who won all three of their group matches.

The last 16 matches start on Sunday and conclude on Wednesday.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

What Does This Mean For Liverpool?

Salah, Mane and Keita will now all miss the Carabao Cup semi final second leg against Arsenal on Thursday and then the Premier League clash on Sunday against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool don't then play again until the 6th February when they take on Cardiff City at Anfield in the FA Cup fourth round which is the day of the AFCON final.

As to whether the trio return for the Cardiff match will depend on how each of their nation's progress in the knockout stages.

They could all return however in time for another Premier League clash against Leicester City at home on the 10th February.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook