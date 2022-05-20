Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Breaking: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold & Mohamed Salah Shortlisted For PFA Fans' Player Of The Year

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah have been shortlisted for the PFA Fans' Player of the Year award.

Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold

Both players have enjoyed incredible seasons for the Reds who have already won both domestic cups and are still chasing Premier League and Champions League glory.

Right-back Alexander-Arnold has been his team's primary playmaker contributing 19 assists and scoring two goals.

Egyptian Salah has also been in fantastic form scoring 30 goals and assisting on 16 occasions with many claiming he is now the best player in the world.

The two Liverpool players are joined on the shortlist by Declan Rice (West Ham), Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace), Kevin De Bruyne, and Phil Foden (both Manchester City) with the winner due to be announced on May 31st.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool players have won this award over the last two seasons with Salah picking up the prestigious prize for his efforts during the last campaign and Sadio Mane the year before.

You can vote for Alexander-Arnold and Salah by clicking on the link here.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'With Origi Going And Firmino Out Of Form' - Pundit On What Liverpool Need In Summer Transfer Window

By Neil Andrew29 minutes ago
Fabinho
Quotes

'Very Confident I Will Be There' - Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho Hopeful Of Making Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew45 minutes ago
Fabinho
Quotes

'You Can't Rule Out Him Featuring This Weekend' - Medical Expert On When Fabinho Could Return For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'Only A Matter Of Time' - Pundit Believes Mohamed Salah Contract Extension At Liverpool Is Not Far Away

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Real Madrid Or PSG? Kylian Mbappe To Decide On Sunday

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Sadio Mane Harvey Elliott Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Report: Price Tag Revealed For Liverpool’s Clinical Forward, As Inter Milan Move In

By Damon Carr13 hours ago
Otavio
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Open Talks To Sign €60m Rated FC Porto Star Otavio | Jurgen Klopp Bid For Player Last Summer

By Matt Thielen13 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Reece James
Quotes

Former Liverpool and Chelsea full back Glen Johnson has compared Blues right back Reece James with current Red Trent Alexander-Arnold in a recent interview.

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago