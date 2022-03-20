Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Breaking: Manchester City To Face Nottingham Forest Or Liverpool In FA Cup Semi-Final

The draw for the FA Cup semi-finals is complete and Manchester City will face Nottingham Forest or Liverpool at Wembley in April.

Pep Guardiola's team came out 4-1 winners in an entertaining game against Southampton on Sunday afternoon and now await the victors of the game between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool at the City Ground.

FA Cup Trophy

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

The other semi-final sees an all London affair with Chelsea playing against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea saw off Middlesbrough on Saturday winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech.

The Eagles were dominant in beating Frank Lampard's Everton 4-0 at Selhurst Park in Sunday's early match.

When Will The Semi-Final Ties Take Place?

The semi-final matches will take place on Saturday 16th April and Sunday 17th April.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Notts Forest
Match Coverage

Nottingham Forest v Liverpool | Team News | Confirmed Lineups | FA Cup Quarter-Final | Salah & Mane Left Out, Elliott Starts

By Neil Andrew44 minutes ago
FA Cup
News

Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final Draw LIVE

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
News

Liverpool Players Called Up For International Duty - Salah To Play Mane Again For Qatar World Cup Place

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett
Articles

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett And Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk Exchange Messages After The Scouser’s Victory At UFC London

By Damon Carr5 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Brentford
News

Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury Blow For Liverpool With Manchester City Clash Around The Corner, Player Out For 'Weeks'

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Explains Harvey Elliott's Absence From Recent Liverpool Lineups

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Paddy Pimblett
News

Watch: Liverpool Fan Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett Says He Wants Showdown At Anfield After UFC London Victory

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah
Articles

Liverpool Fans Vote On Whether To Keep Either Jurgen Klopp Or Mohamed Salah In Ultimatum

By Damon Carr7 hours ago