Breaking: Manchester City To Face Nottingham Forest Or Liverpool In FA Cup Semi-Final

The draw for the FA Cup semi-finals is complete and Manchester City will face Nottingham Forest or Liverpool at Wembley in April.

Pep Guardiola's team came out 4-1 winners in an entertaining game against Southampton on Sunday afternoon and now await the victors of the game between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool at the City Ground.

The other semi-final sees an all London affair with Chelsea playing against Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace.

Chelsea saw off Middlesbrough on Saturday winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech.

The Eagles were dominant in beating Frank Lampard's Everton 4-0 at Selhurst Park in Sunday's early match.

When Will The Semi-Final Ties Take Place?

The semi-final matches will take place on Saturday 16th April and Sunday 17th April.

