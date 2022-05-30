Breaking: Mohamed Salah Of Liverpool Wins PFA Fans Player Of The Year Award

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has won the PFA Fans player of the year award for the 2021/22 season.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Egyptian retains the trophy after he won the golden boot award alongside Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur with 23 goals.

Salah also won the playmaker award with 13 assists holding off teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold who finished on 12.

This is the third time the 29-year-old has won the award after beating other nominees Alexander-Arnold, Kevin De Bruyne, Conor Gallagher, Phil Foden, and Declan Rice.

Salah has also picked up the FWA footballer of the year award and the Premier League goal of the season award in what has been another fantastic campaign for Liverpool's Egyptian King.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |