Breaking: Mohamed Salah Wins Premier League Goal of The Season (Watch Footage)

Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League goal of the season award for his brilliant individual goal against Manchester City at Anfield.

The Egyptian Salah held off competition from Cristiano Ronaldo, Heung-min Son, Miguel Almiron, Danny Ings, Mateo Kovacic, Alexandre Lacazette, Rodri, Andros Townsend, and Wilfried Zaha to win the award.

The super strike put Liverpool into a 2-1 lead in the match at Anfield that eventually ended 2-2.

After picking up the ball on the right, Salah turned a number of Manchester City defenders inside out before firing an unstoppable shot past Ederson.

The 29-year-old adds this accolade to the FWA Player of the year award in a season where he scored 23 league goals and assisted on 14 occasions.

Watch the brilliant Salah goal here:

