Breaking: Naby Keita Heading Back To Liverpool After Guinea Lose To Gambia In AFCON Round Of 16

Naby Keita Heading Back To Liverpool After Guinea Lose To Gambia In AFCON Round Of 16

Naby Keita's Guinea are out of the Africa Cup of Nations after losing 1-0 to Gambia in a round of 16 match on Monday in Cameroon, a match the Liverpool midfielder missed through suspension.

A goal in the 71st minute from Bologna's Musa Barrow was enough to secure Gambia's path into the quarter finals.

Keita was not available for Guinea after picking up two yellow cards in the group stages and will now return to Liverpool.

Guinea had finished runners up to Sadio Mane's Senegal in Group B on four points. It was the Liverpool midfielder's goal that secured his nation's qualification for the round of 16 on head to head as they edged out Malawi.

Options in midfield have been limited for Jurgen Klopp since Keita left for AFCON after the 2-2 draw with Chelsea on January 2nd.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and the returning Curtis Jones have carried the bulk of the workload in Keita's absence with Tyler Morton playing a supporting role.

Liverpool face Cardiff in the FA Cup fourth round in two weeks time and Klopp could have Keita, Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott all available for selection.

