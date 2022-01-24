Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Breaking: Naby Keita Heading Back To Liverpool After Guinea Lose To Gambia In AFCON Round Of 16

Naby Keita's Guinea are out of the Africa Cup of Nations after losing 1-0 to Gambia in a round of 16 match on Monday in Cameroon, a match the Liverpool midfielder missed through suspension.

A goal in the 71st minute from Bologna's Musa Barrow was enough to secure Gambia's path into the quarter finals.

Keita was not available for Guinea after picking up two yellow cards in the group stages and will now return to Liverpool.

Naby Keita

Guinea had finished runners up to Sadio Mane's Senegal in Group B on four points. It was the Liverpool midfielder's goal that secured his nation's qualification for the round of 16 on head to head as they edged out Malawi.

Options in midfield have been limited for Jurgen Klopp since Keita left for AFCON after the 2-2 draw with Chelsea on January 2nd.

Read More

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and the returning Curtis Jones have carried the bulk of the workload in Keita's absence with Tyler Morton playing a supporting role.

Liverpool face Cardiff in the FA Cup fourth round in two weeks time and Klopp could have Keita, Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott all available for selection.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Naby Keita
News

Breaking: Naby Keita Heading Back To Liverpool After Guinea Lose To Gambia In AFCON Round Of 16

3 minutes ago
Renato Sanches Neymar
Transfers

Report: Renato Sanches 'Ready' To Leave Lille Amid Liverpool & Arsenal Transfer Rumours

25 minutes ago
Thiago Silva Harry Kane
Non LFC

If That's A Foul, How Is The One On Jota At Spurs Not!!!!! - Fans React To Harry Kane's Disallowed Goal For Spurs Against Chelsea

1 hour ago
Joe Gomez
Transfers

Report: Aston Villa 'Still Keen' On Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez

1 hour ago
Robert Lewandowski Bayern
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Planning Summer Transfer Move For Bayern Munich Striker Robert Lewandowski

1 hour ago
James Milner
Quotes

'Big Win' - James Milner Reacts To Liverpool Win Against Crystal Palace On Social Media

5 hours ago
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Report: Cody Gakpo Holds 'Exploratory Talks' With Liverpool & Manchester City Over Potential Transfer From PSV Eindhoven

5 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool

6 hours ago