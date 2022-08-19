Breaking: New Long-Term Contract Given To Academy Chief Alex Inglethorpe

Liverpool Football Club have announced that Academy Chief Alex Inglethorpe has put pen to paper and signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 50-year-old former professional footballer joined the Reds from Tottenham Hotspur back in 2012, where he spent two years as the U21s manager before eventually taking the title of Academy director in 2014.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Inglethorpe's period as Academy Chief has been more than a success, as the youth programme at the club has continued to produce a notable amount of players for Jürgen Klopp’s first team.

After the news broke earlier today, Inglethorpe took the time to speak to Liverpool's official media team and expressed his joy with the announcement.

“My primary role is to be around the players and to help them," Inglethorpe told Liverpoolfc.com.

"It’s a privilege and an honour. Every day I feel very lucky to be getting out of bed and working with the staff that I am and working with the players that I’ve got.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

“It really isn’t much of a decision. Like most people, I spent the best part of 20 years trying to get here and when you’re here you don’t really want to leave," added Inglethorpe.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be offered the chance to continue evolving and creating what we do and I’ve still got as much energy and enthusiasm for the role as I had on day one.

"The biggest compliment you can be paid is to be trusted to do your job.” Reds newly appointed sporting director Julian Ward also gave his reaction to the news:

“The work that has taken place at the Academy over a long period speaks for itself and Alex has been fundamental to everything that has been achieved so it is really good news that he will continue in a role in which he excels."

