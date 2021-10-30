Breaking News: Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw, Liverpool To Face Leicester City

Liverpool were drawn at home against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter finals on Saturday.

The full details of the draw are as follows:

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Arsenal v Sunderland

Brentford v Chelsea

Liverpool v Leicester City

The fixtures for the Quarter Finals are scheduled to commence week beginning 20th December.

Draw Numbers Confirmed

The numbers for the draw have now been revealed and it looks like they have been allocated based on alphabetical order.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have been given ball number five and will be hoping for a home draw.

1 - Arsenal

2 - Brentford

3 - Chelsea

4 - Leicester

5 - Liverpool

6 - Sunderland

7 - Tottenham

8 - West Ham

Where And When Can You See The Draw?

The draw will be live on Soccer AM at 10.30BST on Saturday, 30th October.

In a competition Klopp uses to develop some his academy players, it’s going to be interesting to see how he approaches a quarter final match.

The last time Liverpool made the quarter finals, they were forced to play an academy team against Aston Villa and went down 5-0.

This was due to the senior team’s involvement in the World Club Championship in Qatar the following day.

