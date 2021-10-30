Skip to main content
    • October 30, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Breaking News: Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw, Liverpool To Face Leicester City

    Author:

    Liverpool were drawn at home against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter finals on Saturday.

    The full details of the draw are as follows:

    Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

    Arsenal v Sunderland

    Brentford v Chelsea

    Liverpool v Leicester City

    The fixtures for the Quarter Finals are scheduled to commence week beginning 20th December.

    Draw Numbers Confirmed

    The numbers for the draw have now been revealed and it looks like they have been allocated based on alphabetical order.

    Jurgen Klopp’s team have been given ball number five and will be hoping for a home draw.

    1 - Arsenal

    2 - Brentford

    3 - Chelsea

    Read More

    4 - Leicester

    5 - Liverpool

    6 - Sunderland

    7 - Tottenham

    8 - West Ham

    Where And When Can You See The Draw?

    The draw will be live on Soccer AM at 10.30BST on Saturday, 30th October.

    In a competition Klopp uses to develop some his academy players, it’s going to be interesting to see how he approaches a quarter final match.

    The last time Liverpool made the quarter finals, they were forced to play an academy team against Aston Villa and went down 5-0.

    This was due to the senior team’s involvement in the World Club Championship in Qatar the following day.

    Read Liverpool v Brighton Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Takumi Minamino
    News

    Breaking News: Carabao Cup Quarter Final Draw, Liverpool To Face Leicester City

    38 minutes ago
    Adam Lallana Brighton and Hove Albion
    Match Coverage

    'I Will Forever Be Grateful' - Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp On Brighton's Adam Lallana

    54 minutes ago
    Joe Gomez
    Interviews

    ‘His Quality Is Incredible’ - Jurgen Klopp Talks About Joe Gomez’s Lack Of Playing Time

    2 hours ago
    Pascal Gross
    Match Coverage

    Why Liverpool Should Sign Brighton's Pascal Groß

    3 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool And Mohamed Salah Looking To Add More Records Against Brighton On Saturday

    3 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool vs Brighton: Combined XI

    4 hours ago
    Liverpool Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold Naby Keita Jordan Henderson Roberto Firmino Old Trafford Manchester United
    Columns

    Just When I Thought I Was Out: Money, The Premier League and Liverpool FC

    4 hours ago
    Roberto Firmino Naby Keita Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
    Match Coverage

    Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Brighton - Ibrahima Konate to Start? Naby Keita Set to Return!

    4 hours ago