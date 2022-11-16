Breaking News: FSG Prefer A Full Sale To American Investors Over Partial Investment

FSG bought Liverpool six years ago on October 15th, 2010 when it was close to bankruptcy, Roy Hodgson was the manager and the squad had a distinct lack of star players.

Since then, they have had three managers—Kenny Dalglish, Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp. Klopp has, by a mile, been the most successful and has won every major trophy and also ended a 30-year drought for England's Top Flight title, the Premier League.

Former Guardian writer Ben Jacobs and now writer for CBSSportsGolazo released news yesterday that FSG and Liverpool would prefer to sell the club and are looking at one American investor in particular.

Jacobs took to Twitter to make the following statement,

"Bit more info on a prospective #LFC sale. My understanding is that FSG would prefer a full sale over minority investment despite hearing offers of all kinds. And the expectation, from those familiar with the process, is that a sale may happen sooner rather than later."

This is news that proponents of the #FSGOUT movement will be more than happy to hear.

Jacobs continued with more news on the subject that may or may not make people feel good about things.

"Multiple sources also say the sale process is framed towards an American-led investor, with one group already some weeks into talks and other investors, who specifically considered Chelsea, still giving a bid serious consideration."

The next piece of news is encouraging though as most people agree that a major player overhaul is needed especially in the middle of the park.

"Jurgen Klopp has been given guarantees, regardless of timescale, that the next two transfer windows won't be affected by the process. It's business as usual on the recruitment and planning side."

It's not clear which source Jacobs is using but more news is expected in the next few days.

