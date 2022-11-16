Skip to main content
Breaking News: FSG Prefer A Full Sale To American Investors Over Partial Investment

IMAGO / PA Images

Breaking News: FSG Prefer A Full Sale To American Investors Over Partial Investment

A news report from a British journalist just came out indicating that FSG would prefer to sell Liverpool in its entirety rather than listen to offers for partial investment. It also reveals that an American investment group is at the forefront of their plans.

FSG bought Liverpool six years ago on October 15th, 2010 when it was close to bankruptcy, Roy Hodgson was the manager and the squad had a distinct lack of star players.

Since then, they have had three managers—Kenny Dalglish, Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp. Klopp has, by a mile, been the most successful and has won every major trophy and also ended a 30-year drought for England's Top Flight title, the Premier League.

Sir Kenny Dalglish and Mo Salah

Mohamed Salah Kenny Dalglish

Former Guardian writer Ben Jacobs and now writer for CBSSportsGolazo released news yesterday that FSG and Liverpool would prefer to sell the club and are looking at one American investor in particular.

Jacobs took to Twitter to make the following statement,

"Bit more info on a prospective #LFC sale. My understanding is that FSG would prefer a full sale over minority investment despite hearing offers of all kinds. And the expectation, from those familiar with the process, is that a sale may happen sooner rather than later."

This is news that proponents of the #FSGOUT movement will be more than happy to hear.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jurgen Klopp has won it all

Jurgen Klopp

Jacobs continued with more news on the subject that may or may not make people feel good about things.

"Multiple sources also say the sale process is framed towards an American-led investor, with one group already some weeks into talks and other investors, who specifically considered Chelsea, still giving a bid serious consideration."

The next piece of news is encouraging though as most people agree that a major player overhaul is needed especially in the middle of the park. 

"Jurgen Klopp has been given guarantees, regardless of timescale, that the next two transfer windows won't be affected by the process. It's business as usual on the recruitment and planning side."

It's not clear which source Jacobs is using but more news is expected in the next few days. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Liverpool

Schedule

Dubai
News

Liverpool To Play Lyon And AC Milan During World Cup Break

By Owen Cummings
John Barnes
Quotes

John Barnes Urges Liverpool To Follow Arsenal's Model With Young Stars

By Alex Caddick
FIFA Qatar World Cup
Articles

A Seamless and Affordable Way to Watch the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Live From Anywhere

By Site Admin
Harry Kane of England reacts during the UEFA Nations League group match between Belgium and England in King Power Stadion.
News

World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race: Live Updates & Betting Odds

By Justin Foster
Carabao Cup
News

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup Fourth Round Tie Against Manchester City Date Revealed

By Damon Carr
ben doak
Transfers

Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Latest Signing From Celtic

By Justin Foster
Mukesh Ambani
News

FSG Begin Negotiations With Mukesh Ambani For The Sale Of Liverpool Football Club

By Damon Carr
Virgil van Dijk
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The Seven Liverpool Players Representing Their Nations

By Neil Andrew