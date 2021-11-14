Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
Breaking News: Jordan Henderson Injured During International Duty And Sent Back To Liverpool For Assessment

Author:

The FA have announced this morning that Jordan Henderson has been sent home from international duty with England due to an injury and will be assessed by Liverpool.

Henderson starred in England's 5-0 demolition of Albania at Wembley on Friday scoring a brilliant goal and assisting for Harry Kane.

Jordan Henderson

Sky Sports are reporting that Liverpool's skipper and Jack Grealish have returned to their clubs for further assessment whilst Raheem Sterling will miss the game in San Marino due to personal reasons.

Manager Gareth Southgate did not have Mason Mount and Luke Shaw available to him on Friday and they will also not be travelling with the squad.

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher has been called up to his first senior England squad.

The Henderson news is another blow to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who is already sweating on the fitness of Sadio Mane who was another player to pick up an injury on international duty.

Liverpool's next game is against Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

