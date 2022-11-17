Breaking News: Liverpool Confirm That Midfield Investment Is Their Priority

Liverpool's midfield struggles have been well-documented this season. With an average age of over 30 years old Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are arguably past their prime.

It's clear to many that the failure to sign a permanent midfielder this summer has had a negative impact on Liverpool's overall performance this season.

Many names have been bandied about including, but not limited to Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Federico Valverde, Marcelo Brozovic, Moises Caceido, Ismael Bennacer, Youri Tielemans, Bruno Guimarães, Declan Rice and more recently Mason Mount.

There are some big-name players in that group but many of them will not be willing to sign for Liverpool unless they are guaranteed to play Champions League football.

Mason Mount is the latest midfielder connected to Liverpool (Photo by PA Images/SIPA USA)

Liverpool currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League, two spots shy of Champions League action.

Two wins in a row is encouraging but without serious investment from FSG in the midfield this January the mountain may be too big to climb.

It was encouraging then to hear Paul Joyce from The Times say today via the Anfield Watch the following.

Jude Bellingham Liverpool's Number One Target

"Liverpool have made midfield reinforcements a priority."

It's a small but very powerful statement and will provide some comfort to fans on the back of a statement by FSG this week that the possible sale of the club will not affect FSG's ability and willingness to invest in the transfer market.

Liverpool next Premier League game is against play Unai Emerys Aston Villa on Dec 26th where they will look to continue their two-game win streak.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |