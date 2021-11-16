Breaking News: Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane Injury Update

There appeared to be some positive news for Liverpool this afternoon as Sadio Mane was pictured in training at the AXA training centre.

The 29 year old was injured in Senegal's 1-1 draw against Togo after a heavy clash in the penalty area.

Mane left the field immediately and whilst Senegal manager Aliou Cisse claimed it was just a precaution, the player was sent for x-rays.

Liverpool's number ten was then sent back to Merseyside to be assessed by the club.

There had been no further news on the condition of Mane but it seems all is well after he was captured by Liverpool's official twitter account in training today.

This will be a welcome boost to manager Jurgen Klopp who is already missing Roberto Firmino with a hamstring injury and is sweating on the condition of Jordan Henderson and Andrew Robertson who also were injured playing for their countries.

Liverpool face off against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

