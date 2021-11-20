Breaking News: Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Future Undecided After EGM
According to Sky Sports the future of Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is undecided after club officials met at an emergency general meeting after the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday afternoon.
Solskjaer's position had been called into question after heavy home defeats to local rivals Liverpool and Manchester United.
The club decided to stick with the Norwegian however prior to the international break but today's hammering at Watford was another reality check and an EGM was called.
The news that no decision had been made was released on the Sky Sports News Twitter account on Saturday evening and it will lead to more speculation and uncertainty.
It looks like Manchester United will not be rushed into a decision however and will take their time before making the next move.
BREAKING: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future as Manchester United manager still undecided after emergency meeting of club officials following Watford defeat
Read More
Watford 4-1 Manchester United
Watford Goals: King, Sarr, Pedro, Dennis
Man Utd: De Beek
Red Card: Harry Maguire
Watford Team
Ben Foster, Kiko Femenia, Craig Cathcart, Nicolas N'Koulou, Adam Masina, Moussa Sissoko, Ismaila Sarr, Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, Emmanuel Dennis, Joshua King
Manchester United Team
David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool v Arsenal: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League
- Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Arsenal | Kostas Tsimikas to Start? Sadio Mane Available!
- Team News: Liverpool v Arsenal - Henderson, Robertson, Partey, Aubameyang Updates
- Watch: Liverpool v Arsenal - Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Klopp Future, Injuries, Neco Williams, Steven Gerrard
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook