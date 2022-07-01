Skip to main content
Breaking News: Mohamed Salah Extends Contract At Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract at Liverpool. This is the news Liverpool fans and Jurgen Klopp have been waiting for with his current contract due to expire in just 12 months' time.

Liverpool spent a lot of last summer securing the core of their world-class players on long-term deals. There is a clear plan to ensure as much of the current team remains together giving them the best possible chance to compete for the biggest trophies for years to come.

Mohamed Salah

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have all put pen to paper and committed to a few more years at Anfield.

The big one, however, was getting the Egyptian tied down to a new long-term deal, which has now been accomplished.

Salah At Liverpool

Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 for a fee reported to be in excess of £35million.

Salah’s goalscoring exploits since joining Liverpool have been nothing short of sensational winning the Premier League golden boot on three occasions.

The Egyptian has been a key component in the success the Reds have enjoyed under Jurgen Klopp and helped form the most feared front three in Europe alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. 

After helping fire Liverpool to Champions League triumph in 2019, he then helped Jurgen Klopp’s team end a 30 year wait for a Premier League title a year later.

Liverpool fans can now rest easy that their Egyptian King is here to stay.

