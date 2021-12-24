Breaking: Premier League Boxing Day Clash Between Burnley And Everton Postponed

The Premier League clash between Burnley and Everton has become the third game scheduled for 26th December to be postponed.

On Thursday, the Premier League announced that the matches between Liverpool & Leeds United and Watford & Wolves had been postponed.

Leeds who had already been nursing a crippling injury crisis now have a Covid-19 outbreak which has forced them to close the training ground.

Watford still do not have enough players available to fulfill the fixture with Wolves due to their own outbreak.

Everton had already had one request made to postpone the match with Burnley turned down but they have now had their latest request granted by the Premier League Board.

Everton themselves have had injury issues and now have a Covid-19 outbreak of their own to deal with.

Manager Rafa Benitez had admitted his surprise on Thursday that the game was going ahead,

"The problem is we have nine outfield players available plus three keepers and after we have to bring in five young players who are not even 21 years old.

"It seems that they have enough experience to play in the Premier League."

Whether something has changed since Thursday's decision is unclear but it seems common sense has prevailed.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 19

Sunday 26th December 2021

12:30pm Liverpool P-P Leeds United

12:30pm Wolverhampton P-P Watford

3:00pm West Ham United v Southampton

3:00pm Norwich City v Arsenal

3:00pm Manchester City v Leicester City

3:00pm Burnley P-P Everton

3:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

5:30pm Aston Villa v Chelsea

8:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Monday, 27th December 2021

8:00pm Newcastle United v Manchester United

