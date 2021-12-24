Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Breaking: Premier League Boxing Day Clash Between Burnley And Everton Postponed

Author:

The Premier League clash between Burnley and Everton has become the third game scheduled for 26th December to be postponed.

On Thursday, the Premier League announced that the matches between Liverpool & Leeds United and Watford & Wolves had been postponed.

Leeds who had already been nursing a crippling injury crisis now have a Covid-19 outbreak which has forced them to close the training ground.

Watford still do not have enough players available to fulfill the fixture with Wolves due to their own outbreak.

Everton had already had one request made to postpone the match with Burnley turned down but they have now had their latest request granted by the Premier League Board.

Everton themselves have had injury issues and now have a Covid-19 outbreak of their own to deal with.

Manager Rafa Benitez had admitted his surprise on Thursday that the game was going ahead,

"The problem is we have nine outfield players available plus three keepers and after we have to bring in five young players who are not even 21 years old. 

"It seems that they have enough experience to play in the Premier League."

Whether something has changed since Thursday's decision is unclear but it seems common sense has prevailed.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 19

Sunday 26th December 2021

12:30pm Liverpool P-P Leeds United

Read More

12:30pm Wolverhampton P-P Watford

3:00pm West Ham United v Southampton

3:00pm Norwich City v Arsenal

3:00pm Manchester City v Leicester City

3:00pm Burnley P-P Everton

3:00pm Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

5:30pm Aston Villa v Chelsea

8:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford

Monday, 27th December 2021

8:00pm Newcastle United v Manchester United

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Burnley
News

Breaking: Premier League Boxing Day Clash Between Burnley And Everton Postponed

33 seconds ago
Premier League ball
News

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 19 - Boxing Day Fixtures

10 minutes ago
Ibrahima Konate
Opinions

Reviewing Ibrahima Konate A Few Months Into His Liverpool Career

36 minutes ago
Franck Kessie
Transfers

Report: Tottenham Set To Beat Liverpool And Manchester United To Midfield Powerhouse

1 hour ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Reliable Journalist Confirms Jude Bellingham Is Highly Rated by Liverpool but Would Be Recording Signing

2 hours ago
Eduardo Camavinga
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Could Save Eduardo Camavinga From Real Madrid 'Monumental Rage'

2 hours ago
Premier League Ball
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Reveals Premier League Managers Will Meet Today To Discuss Covid-19 And Players Welfare

2 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Quotes

'I Am Frustrated' - Liverpool Forward Takumi Minamino Opens Up On Playing Time At Anfield

2 hours ago