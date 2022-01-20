Breaking: Rhys Williams Recalled From Loan Spell At Swansea City By Liverpool

Rhys Williams has had his loan spell at Swansea City cut short after the central defender was recalled by Liverpool.

Rhys Williams

The 20 year old had helped the Reds alongside Nat Phillips to an unlikely third placed finish in the Premier League last season after it looked out of reach at one point.

He was then sent on loan to the Swans to get more experience and game time with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez returning from long term injuries.

It just hasn’t worked out for Williams as he has been limited to just seven appearances.

A short statement on Swansea’s website confirmed the news and thanked Williams for his contributions.

‘Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Rhys for his contribution during his brief time at the club, and wish him every success in his future career.’

As to what happens next for the England under 21 international remains unclear.

It is possible that he will be sent out on loan again with the same objective of securing more game time.

Alternatively, should Phillips move on as expected, Williams could spend the next six months back at Anfield as fifth choice centre back.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook