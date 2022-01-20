Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Breaking: Rhys Williams Recalled From Loan Spell At Swansea City By Liverpool

Rhys Williams has had his loan spell at Swansea City cut short after the central defender was recalled by Liverpool.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The 20 year old had helped the Reds alongside Nat Phillips to an unlikely third placed finish in the Premier League last season after it looked out of reach at one point.

He was then sent on loan to the Swans to get more experience and game time with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez returning from long term injuries.

It just hasn’t worked out for Williams as he has been limited to just seven appearances.

A short statement on Swansea’s website confirmed the news and thanked Williams for his contributions.

‘Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Rhys for his contribution during his brief time at the club, and wish him every success in his future career.’

Read More

As to what happens next for the England under 21 international remains unclear.

It is possible that he will be sent out on loan again with the same objective of securing more game time.

Alternatively, should Phillips move on as expected, Williams could spend the next six months back at Anfield as fifth choice centre back.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

IMAGO / Action Plus
News

Breaking: Rhys Williams Recalled From Loan Spell At Swansea City By Liverpool

1 minute ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

Predicted Lineup: Arsenal v Liverpool | Carabao Cup | Minamino & Milner To Start, Henderson Rested?

48 minutes ago
Ousmane Dembele
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Manchester United Transfer Target Ousmane Dembele To Leave Barcelona In January

2 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Looking To Seal Early Deal For Fulham Starlet Fabio Carvalho, Leeds, Southampton & West Ham All Interested

3 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfers

'He's Onto Bigger And Better Things' - Pundit On Liverpool Transfer Target Raphinha As Leeds Continue Contract Talks

3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'PSG Are Going To Be Able To Afford Salah' - Former Liverpool Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Talks

3 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Transfers

'The Club Doesn't Want To Scare Him Away' - Journalist On Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino's Transfer Links To Barcelona

4 hours ago
Brentford v Manchester United
Non LFC

Watch: Brentford 1-3 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL

4 hours ago