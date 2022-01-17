Breaking: Robert Lewandowski Of Bayern Munich Crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player 2021

Bayern Munich's prolific striker Robert Lewandowski has been crowned The Best FIFA Men's Player for 2021.

The 33 year old scored 43 goals in a calendar year breaking the record held by Gerd Muller since 1972.

The Polish international also became the first player to finish top scorer in four consecutive seasons in the Bundesliga.

Lewandowski held off competition from Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi in the final to win the prestigious award.

(Photo by DPA/Sipa USA)

As per FIFA.com, the award recognises the most outstanding player in men's football.

'The Best FIFA Men's Player is given to the most outstanding player in men's football as voted for by an international jury comprising the current coaches of all men's national teams (one per team), current captains of all men's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.'

This year's award recognises players for their performances from October 2020 to August 2021.

Previous winners include Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric and last year's winner was Bayern Munich's prolific striker Robert Lewandowski.

Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski were on the three man shortlist.

, The eight players to miss out from the original eleven shortlisted were:

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)s

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook