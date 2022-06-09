Skip to main content
Breaking: Salah Wins PFA Men's Player Of The Year Award

Mohamed Salah has picked up the PFA Men's Player Of The Year award for the second time.

It is yet another personal achievement for Liverpool's number 11, and there can't be many complaints about him winning the trophy.

The Egyptian was unplayable until around February time when he had to go on international duty and play in the AFCON. However, Salah ended the season with the golden boot and playmaker award.

The 29-year-old was also part of the PFA Premier League Team Of The Year, which featured six Liverpool players. 

Manchester City attacker Phil Foden won PFA Men's Young Player The Year, although he missed out on a place in the TOTY.

It was a great season for Salah, not just individually but also for the team. The Reds won the domestic double and came agonisingly close to Premier League and Champions League glory.

After winning the fantastic accolade, Liverpool's forward commented, "This one's big - very happy and proud of that".

"This one is a very good one to win, to be fair, especially because it's voted by players. But of course I want the Premier League first before anything, the Champions League as well".

