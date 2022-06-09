Skip to main content
Breaking: Six Liverpool Players Named In PFA Premier League Team Of The Year

The PFA Premier League Team of the Year has been announced and remarkably includes six players from Liverpool.

LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.

It was a remarkable season for Jurgen Klopp's team who missed out on the title by just a point to Manchester City on a dramatic final day.

The shortlists for inclusion were drawn up by members of the players union and then voted for by players across the English leagues.

Alisson Becker is rewarded for a brilliant season in goal for Liverpool by taking his place as keeper in the lineup.

In defence, Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea (now Real Madrid) and Joao Cancelo (Manchester City) are joined by two more Reds players, namely Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The majestic Thiago Alcantara is the fourth Liverpool player selected as he is partnered with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva in midfield.

Up front Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are joined by Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo to complete the XI.

Egyptian Salah was also successful in winning the PFA Player of the Year award for the second time after finishing as the Premier League's top scorer and also winning the playmaker award for the most assists.

