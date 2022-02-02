Breaking: Thiago Alcantara Returns To Full Training For Liverpool

There was good news for Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday as midfielder Thiago Alcantara returned to full training according to The Athletic.

The 30-year-old has been missing since the 3-1 home victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League in mid-December.

It has been a frustrating period for the Spanish international who had to isolate due to a positive Covid-19 test and then was kept out with a hip injury.

Prior to the injury, Thiago was hitting top form alongside Brazilian Fabinho and scored a world-class goal against FC Porto in the Champions League.

IMAGO / Sportimage

This is a huge boost for Klopp ahead of the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Cardiff City on Sunday and it's also likely the match at Anfield will see the return of Harvey Elliott to the Liverpool squad after a long term ankle injury.

It remains to be seen if new signing Luis Diaz will be ready for his Liverpool debut but Naby Keita should also return after being on international duty with Guinea at AFCON.

