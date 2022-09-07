Skip to main content

Breaking: Thomas Tuchel Sacked By Chelsea

German dismissed by Liverpool's rivals after poor start to the season.

Chelsea have made the surprise decision to sack manager Thomas Tuchel after a disappointing start to the season.

Jurgen Klopp Thomas Tuchel

The shock news came after they lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb on matchday one in the UEFA Champions League and the club has put out the following statement on Chelseafc.com.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

"Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

Chelsea Thomas Tuchel Tottenham Hotspur Antonio Conte

LFCTR Verdict

This is surprising timing from Chelsea after Tuchel has overseen massive recruitment ahead of the new season.

Focus now switches to who the replacement could be with Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino already mentioned by a number of different outlets as frontrunners.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Chelsea

Schedule

Virgil van Dijk Joe Gomez Nathaniel Phillips
Transfers

Report: Benfica Made Late Bid For Liverpool Defender Before Transfer Window Closed

By Neil Andrew
Arthur Melo
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Hints At How Arthur Melo Could Be Used By Liverpool Against Napoli

By Neil Andrew
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Napoli v Liverpool: Match Prediction

By Damon Carr
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Napoli v Liverpool | Champions League

By Matty Orme
Napoli Stadium
Match Coverage

Napoli v Liverpool | Team News | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Liverpool Will Go for Jude Bellingham - Fabrizio Romano

By Matty Orme
Inter Milan Nicolo Barella
Transfers

Report: Inter Milan Considering January Sale Of Liverpool Target Nicolo Barella

By Neil Andrew
John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'I Don't Think FSG Are An Issue' - Liverpool Legend John Barnes On Lack Of Transfer Spending

By Neil Andrew