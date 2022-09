Breaking: Thomas Tuchel Sacked By Chelsea

Chelsea have made the surprise decision to sack manager Thomas Tuchel after a disappointing start to the season.

The shock news came after they lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb on matchday one in the UEFA Champions League and the club has put out the following statement on Chelseafc.com.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

"Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

"There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

LFCTR Verdict

This is surprising timing from Chelsea after Tuchel has overseen massive recruitment ahead of the new season.

Focus now switches to who the replacement could be with Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino already mentioned by a number of different outlets as frontrunners.

