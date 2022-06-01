Skip to main content
Breaking: Three Liverpool Stars Shortlisted For PFA Men's Players' Player Of The Year

The six-man shortlist for the PFA Players' Player of the Year has been revealed and includes three Liverpool stars.

Liverpool had a fantastic season amassing 92 points in the Premier League which was just one short of champions Manchester City. They also won both domestic cups and were losing finalists (to Real Madrid) in the UEFA Champions League.

Jordan Henderson FA Cup

Six-Man Shortlist

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane are the three players in Jurgen Klopp's team to be rewarded for their contributions to Liverpool's success by being shortlisted for the prestigious award.

They are joined on the shortlist by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), and Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).

The award is voted for by members of the PFA and the winner will be announced at the PFA Awards ceremony that will take place on Thursday, 9th June.

