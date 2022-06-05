Breaking: Wales Qualify For FIFA 2022 World Cup Finals After Playoff Win Against Ukraine - Liverpool Defender Neco Williams Outstanding
Wales have qualified for the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years after they beat Ukraine 1-0 in their playoff match.
Ukraine had defeated Scotland 3-1 in the playoff semi-finals on Wednesday to set up the match in Cardiff on Sunday against Robert Page's team.
The decisive moment came in the 34th minute when Wales were awarded a free kick on the left-hand side.
Gareth Bale delivered the ball into the box and the unfortunate Andriy Yarmolenko diverted the ball into the back of the net.
The visitors will come away from the game feeling disappointed after dominating for large spells, with only the brilliance of Wales keeper Wayne Hennessey and the Welsh defence keeping them out.
Read More
One of those defenders was Liverpool's Neco Williams who was outstanding at left wing-back throughout and may have given manager Jurgen Klopp food for thought as the 21-year-old looked destined to leave the club in the summer.
Williams had impressed at Fulham on loan in the second half of the season and assuming he still moves on, Liverpool will surely include a sell-on clause and possibly a buyback option as part of any potential deal.
Wales now take their place in the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958 and join England, USA, and Iran in Group B for the tournament that kicks off in November.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- German Journalist: 90% Chance Sadio Mane Will Move To Bayern Munich In Summer Transfer From Liverpool
- Report: Liverpool Interested In Chelsea Striker Christian Pulisic As Replacement For Sadio Mane
- Report: Liverpool Change Stance On Pursuit Of Barcelona Midfielder Gavi, Kalvin Phillips A Possible Alternative
- Aurelien Tchouameni Publicly Opens Door To Liverpool Move, With Real Madrid Unwilling To Pay Monaco's Asking Price
- 'Liverpool Is A Club I Respect A Lot' - Sadio Mane On His Future & Admiration For Reds Fans
- Report: Liverpool Hold Talks With Bayern Munich Forward Over Personal Terms As Sadio Mane Departure Rumours Continue
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |