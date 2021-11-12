Brendan Rodgers Ruining Liverpool Reputation With Links To Manchester United?

Brendan Rodgers might not get a better shot at managing one of the traditional top four clubs in England, but is it worth ruining his reputation with Liverpool by joining rivals Manchester United?

Many news outlets and bookmakers place Brendan Rodgers as the favorite to replace current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A Daily Star exclusive reports that the United chiefs believe Rodgers would be keen on taking the job and that he has a release clause with Leicester if a Champions League club comes calling.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers on the touchline during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool

Brendan Rodgers had an up and down tenure at Liverpool. The Northern Irish manager came in to replace Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish in the summer of 2012.

His first season at the helm was a mixed one with early exits from domestic competitions and a 7th place finish in the Premier League.

The emergence of Luis Suárez paved the way for the following season. Rodgers’ set Liverpool up for a free-flowing attack that scored over a hundred goals in the Premier League. Unfortunately, Liverpool’s title challenge fell short in the final few games.

The infamous Steven Gerrard slip is touted as the reason Liverpool lost the league, but with three games left, Liverpool only needed seven points to finish above Manchester City.

In an interview with Gary Neville, the Independent revealed Jose Mourinho held a grudge over the fact Rodgers and Liverpool refused to play the match on Saturday.

“I think if we play the day before, we don’t play with the same spirit we did on the Sunday,” Mourinho said. In the end, Chelsea set up to frustrate Liverpool, and they did. Liverpool lost the league on that day.

Luis Suárez left the club that summer, and Liverpool struggled to rebuild. While Rodgers’ tactics brought many wonderful nights to Anfield, the magic started to fade.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

On the final day of the season, Liverpool lost 6-1 to Stoke City. Surprisingly, FSG backed Rodgers for the next season, but they changed course in early October of 2015 after a 1-1 draw to Everton.

Jürgen Klopp came in to replace Rodger, and the German coach led Liverpool back to their perch. But while Klopp headed the surge back to glory, Rodgers helped pave the way.

Rodgers After the Reds

After a brief sabbatical, Brendan Rodgers signed on to become manager of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. He achieved great success with the Glasgow club, including two league titles and five domestic cup trophies, before moving in mid-2018-19 season to Leicester City.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Youri Tielemans shake hands after the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Since joining Leicester, Rodgers helped bring back some of the glory the Foxes achieved during the 2015-16 title heroics. The East Midlands club won their first FA Cup last season and have finished fifth in the Premier League under both full seasons Rodgers helmed.

The Current Situation

Leicester City sits 12th in the Premier League table after 11 games while Manchester United stands just outside European qualification in 6th place.

Many sources have the Manchester United board backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite recent dismal performances against Manchester City and Liverpool. However, new rumors of Brendan Rodgers taking over at United emerged in recent days.

Brendan Rodgers might not get a better shot at managing one of the traditional top four clubs in England, but is it worth ruining his reputation?

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers after the Barclays Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

While Rodgers’ tenure at Liverpool had its ups and downs, he brought in the likes of James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez, and Divock Origi. And his acquisition of Philippe Coutinho ended up providing the funds for the transfers of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

Many Liverpool fans will remember the good times under Rodgers’ reign at Liverpool despite the lack of trophies to show.

Rodgers has dismissed links to United before, but there hasn’t been any word from him about the latest rumors.