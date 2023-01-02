Brentford 3-1 Liverpool - Lacklustre Reds Lose in London

IMAGO / PA Images

Start as you mean to go on. Unless you’re Liverpool, then please don’t.

Liverpool started 2023 with a surprise defeat to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in West London. The result keeps Liverpool in 6th place in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp made three changes from their 2-1 win over Leicester City as Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas and Fabinho all came into the side, replacing Joel Matip, Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool started shaky, with loose passes and giving the ball away cheaply. Their first great chance at scoring came after Mohamed Salah's superb touch and turn was played into the feet of Darwin Nunez, who carried around the goalkeeper before his effort was cleared off the line by Ben Mee.

The Reds' sloppiness cost them inside the first 20 minutes as a Brentford corner deflected off Konate's knee to slide into the near post past a helpless Alisson.

Yoane Wissa poached home shortly after but the flag went up immediately for offside from the corner. Wissa again thought he doubled Brentford's lead moments later from another corner - but it was deemed offside by VAR after the ball bounced off Mee.

A brilliant cross from Mathias Jensen and Wissa finally had his goal third time lucky at the back post. Liverpool went into half-time two goals down.

Klopp made three changes at the break, bringing on Joel Matip, Andy Robertson and Naby Keita for Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott. The substitution of Virgil van Dijk is believed to be precautionary after he picked up a knock in the first half.

Liverpool looked electric for the first ten minutes in the second half, and pulled one back through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's back-post header from a magnificent cross by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Brentford wrapped up the game with five minutes to go as Bryan Mbeumo won the tussle against Konate, slotting home past Alisson.

It's not the start to the year that Liverpool were after whatsoever. Optimism around the signing of Cody Gakpo, who is expected to make his debut in Liverpool's next game, but the addition of a midfielder is still at the top of everyone's list.

Up next is Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup. Kick-off on Saturday 7 January at 8pm.

