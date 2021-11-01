'I Support Liverpool. If They Come Knocking, Who Knows' - Brentford’s Ivan Toney on Who He Supports

Speaking in a recent interview, Brentford's star striker Ivan Toney has revealed that he is a Liverpool fan and he'd love to play for them in the future.

Ivan Toney has rose through the ranks in recent years. From playing for League one Peterborough United to breaking records in the Championship with Brentford.

He is still adjusting to life in the Premier League but he has a respectable two goals and two assists so far this season.

The 25-year-old still has a lot to offer and after his previous performances, he has attracted the attention of a lot of big clubs.

Peterborough United Chairman Urges Liverpool to Sign Toney

In the previous summer transfer window, Liverpool were urged to sign Brentford's Ivan Toney by Peterborough United Chairman and Liverpool fan Darragh MacAnthony.

“I’m a Liverpool fan and I know my players. And I’d be delighted if we signed Ivan. Give me him over (Divock) Origi any day of the week.

“Liverpool cross the ball with quality for fun and imagine Ivan getting on the end of those crosses from those full-backs!

“Obviously we’ve done well financially from Ivan’s transfer and we could do better down the line, but I don’t mind him staying at Brentford either as we get paid if they stay in the Premier League.

“Ivan is only 24/25 and not yet at the peak of his powers. I can see him scoring 15 goals for Brentford and I can see him playing for England next season."

Ivan Toney Reveals He is a Liverpool Fan

To add more fuel to the fire, in a recent interview with On the Judy Podcast, Toney revealed that he is a Liverpool fan and he'd love to make himself the main man at Anfield.

When asked if he supports a Premier League team, Toney responded by saying he supports Liverpool.

“I support Liverpool. If they come knocking who knows? Who knows.”



Toney was also asked if he'd rather be a bit-part player with Liverpool or the main man at Leeds United.

“I’d have to go to Liverpool and make myself the main man.”

Love the attitude from Toney! Who knows, he could be Roberto Firmino's replacement in the future.

