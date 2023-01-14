Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 Liverpool - Disjointed Reds Battered By Seagulls

IMAGO / Colorsport

Humiliating feels like the only word to describe what was just witnessed on the south coast. Liverpool have been humbled by Brighton and Hove Albion - who leapfrog the Reds and leave Jurgen Klopp’s side sitting 8th in the Premier League after 18 matches.

The Liverpool boss made just one change from his side's 2-2 draw in the FA Cup third round against Wolverhampton Wanderers, bringing in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain into the front three for Darwin Nunez who missed out with injury.

Unsurprisingly, Liverpool began the game on the backfoot - with Brighton creating the better chances early on. One of these was a superb goalline clearance from Trent Alexander-Arnold from a left-footed curling effort by Solly March.

More great defending from Alexander-Arnold ensured Kaoru Mitoma couldn't get through on goal to test Alisson. The hosts were awarded a penalty minutes before half-time but a check by VAR deemed March in an offside position.

It was a big let off for Liverpool before the break, with supporters hoping it was the wake-up call needed before a big second half.

Not to be - inside the first two minutes of the second half, Solly March tapped home after Kaoru Mitoma's miskick. Just minutes later, the same man doubled the Seagulls' lead.

Two eventually became three as Danny Welbeck's introduction to the match was capped off with a lob over Joe Gomez before poking home past Alisson. Liverpool had just two shots on target and had 38% of ball possession throughout the 90 minutes.

Ultimately, a 3-0 loss has moved Liverpool down to 8th with the danger of falling further down to 9th depending on later results as Brentford face Bournemouth on Saturday Night Football.

The question lies in what the future holds for Liverpool. As it stands, it seems unlikely to imagine a scenario where the Reds can qualify for the Champions League next season. Although it's worth keeping in mind that with 18 matches played, we have yet to meet the halfway point of the Premier League season.

Up next for Liverpool is a trip to Molineux to play Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup third round replay. Kick-off is at 7.45pm on Tuesday, 17 January.

Brighton and Hove Albion starting XI: Sanchez, Gross, Dunk (90+1' Webster), Colwill, Estupinan, Caicedo, Mac Allister (83' Sarmiento), March, Lallana (66' Veltman), Mitoma (90' Lamptey), Ferguson (66' Welbeck).

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip (69' Gomez), Konate, Robertson, Henderson (69' Elliott), Fabinho (68' Keita), Thiago, Salah, Gakpo, Oxlade-Chamberlain (69' Doak).

