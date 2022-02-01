Burkina Faso v Senegal: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Semi-Final | Liverpool's Sadio Mane In Action - UK, US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Ghana & South Africa

Sadio Mane and Senegal face Burkina Faso as they battle for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Wednesday evening and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch the game.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Senegal came through a tricky encounter against a determined Equatorial Guinea side on Sunday to win 3-1 and book their place in the semi-finals.

Mane was in fine form setting up the first goal for Famara Diedhiou before further strikes from Premier League pair Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr ensured a safe passage into the last four for Aliou Cisse's team.

The 29-year-old could face his teammate at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah in the final should Senegal be victorious and Egypt beat hosts Cameroon on Thursday.

Semi-Final Fixtures & Schedule

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

7:00 pm Burkina Faso v Senegal

Thursday, 3rd February 2022

7:00 pm Cameroon v Egypt

*All times are GMT

