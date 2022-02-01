Burkina Faso v Senegal: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Semi-Final | Liverpool's Sadio Mane In Action - UK, US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Ghana & South Africa
Sadio Mane and Senegal face Burkina Faso as they battle for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Wednesday evening and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch the game.
Senegal came through a tricky encounter against a determined Equatorial Guinea side on Sunday to win 3-1 and book their place in the semi-finals.
Mane was in fine form setting up the first goal for Famara Diedhiou before further strikes from Premier League pair Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr ensured a safe passage into the last four for Aliou Cisse's team.
The 29-year-old could face his teammate at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah in the final should Senegal be victorious and Egypt beat hosts Cameroon on Thursday.
Semi-Final Fixtures & Schedule
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022
7:00 pm Burkina Faso v Senegal
Read More
Thursday, 3rd February 2022
7:00 pm Cameroon v Egypt
*All times are GMT
Where To Watch / Live Stream
- UK - BBC, Sky Sports
- USA - beIN Sports
- Canada - beIN Sports
- Australia - beIN Sports
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- South Africa - GTV, GTV Sport Plus, SuperSport
- Online Stream - beIN Sports Connect
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Exclusive: Liverpool Set To Officially Announce Signing Of Luis Diaz Today
- Erling Haaland Gives Hint To Joining Either Liverpool, Manchester United Or Chelsea
- What Could the Signing of Porto’s Luis Diaz Mean for Liverpool Pair Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino?
- Report: Liverpool Open Talks To Sign Juventus Attacker Paulo Dybala On Free Transfer
- 'He Finishes Like Salah' - England Legend Hails Liverpool Transfer Target Jarrod Bowen
- Report: Jude Bellingham 'Agrees' To Join Liverpool From Borussia Dortmund
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook