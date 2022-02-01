Skip to main content
Burkina Faso v Senegal: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Semi-Final | Liverpool's Sadio Mane In Action - UK, US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Ghana & South Africa

Sadio Mane and Senegal face Burkina Faso as they battle for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Wednesday evening and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch the game.

Sadio Mane

Senegal came through a tricky encounter against a determined Equatorial Guinea side on Sunday to win 3-1 and book their place in the semi-finals.

Mane was in fine form setting up the first goal for Famara Diedhiou before further strikes from Premier League pair Cheikhou Kouyate and Ismaila Sarr ensured a safe passage into the last four for Aliou Cisse's team.

The 29-year-old could face his teammate at Liverpool, Mohamed Salah in the final should Senegal be victorious and Egypt beat hosts Cameroon on Thursday.

Semi-Final Fixtures & Schedule

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

7:00 pm Burkina Faso v Senegal

Read More

Thursday, 3rd February 2022

7:00 pm  Cameroon v Egypt

*All times are GMT

Where To Watch / Live Stream

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

